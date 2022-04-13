Brooklyn Subway Person of Interest Frank James' Disturbing YouTube History

The man cops now call a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting has a disturbing history of YouTube videos with radical views ... which foreshadow violence.

Frank James' YT page has been pored over in the past 24 hours -- following the NYPD naming him as the main guy they wanna talk to right now in the wake of 10 people getting shot in a train car Tuesday morning.

The content found has been troubling, to say the least ... with several videos that tout extremist rhetoric and out-there stances on topics like race, COVID, crime and politics.

In one such clip, labeled "STOP ONE COMPLETE," James says "you oughta die," among other alarming quotes. To be frank, a lot of his rants don't make much sense -- but he seems quite agitated by the state of affairs in 2022 ... and he invokes violent language to talk about much of it.

There's also one very scary video that shows James inside of a subway car -- where he's filming people and the goings-on. The clip seems to be pre-2020, and it's labeled "THE GOOD OLE DAYS."

His videos don't have too many views and he has few to no subscribers ... so he was definitely talking into a void of sorts. And yet, they're being widely circulated now as cops look for this man.

As we reported ... upwards of 30 people were treated for injuries Tuesday. There are also reports of smoke inhalation ... as the shooter appears to have used a flashbang of some kind to obscure people's vision.

The aftermath was a bloody mess, with bodies and blood strewn all throughout the platform once the train finally arrived to its stop.