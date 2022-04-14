Ben Crump, Keyon Harrold Say Miya Ponsetto Would've Been Jailed if Black

Play video content TMZSports.com

Miya Ponsetto, AKA "SoHo Karen," got off easy and it would be much different if she were a Black person ... so says, Ben Crump and Keyon Harrold.

Keyon Harrold and his attorney, Ben Crump, tell TMZ ... they believe if the roles were reversed and Miya was a Black woman, who assaulted a white teen, then her punishment would've been harsher.

As we've previously reported, Miya Ponsetto was charged with a hate crime ... after she attacked Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son, Keyon Harrold Jr., and falsely accused him of stealing her phone at a SoHo hotel in 2020.

Miya ended up copping a plea deal Monday ... pleading guilty to a felony hate crime charge but avoiding any jail time. Instead, she's agreed to stay out of trouble for 2 years and continue with counseling.

Keyon says to make matters worse, "she's never gone on the record to apologize to my son, not once. It's traumatic to even think about, there's trauma every time this is brought up and triggering to my entire family."

Ben says it all boils down to Black people getting much harsher punishments than White folks ... "The institutions produce the same outcomes: Black people get the most of injustice and the least of justice. No matter who is in the office."