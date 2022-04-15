Blanco Brown Jumps Onstage in Vegas for Impromptu Spoon Performance
4/15/2022 12:20 AM PT
Rapper Blanco Brown is taking his musical abilities to a whole new level ... joining a band on stage and playing everyone's favorite instrument -- the spoon!
Blanco's performance at The Barbershop Cuts And Cocktails in Las Vegas wasn't planned - he and his crew were there Wednesday night enjoying the band, The Commonwealth, and he decided to jump on stage with nothing but a pair of spoons.
The hip hop star joined Commonwealth to perform a cover of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," and the crowd was loving it! Toward the end of the song, Blanco busted out his pair of rhythmic spoons for a very ... unique solo.
If you didn't know ... Blanco's known for playing spoons as part of the signature sound he calls 'Trailer Trap.' The guy even taught a spoons class for CMA's Summer Music Camp.
Blanco's hit, "The Git Up," blew up in both rap and country music, and led to the viral TikTok challenge.
Great performance, Blanco ... hopefully ya cleaned the soup off those spoons first!