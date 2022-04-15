Blanco Brown Jumps Onstage in Vegas for Impromptu Spoon Performance

Play video content Courtesy The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Rapper Blanco Brown is taking his musical abilities to a whole new level ... joining a band on stage and playing everyone's favorite instrument -- the spoon!

Blanco's performance at The Barbershop Cuts And Cocktails in Las Vegas wasn't planned - he and his crew were there Wednesday night enjoying the band, The Commonwealth, and he decided to jump on stage with nothing but a pair of spoons.

The hip hop star joined Commonwealth to perform a cover of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," and the crowd was loving it! Toward the end of the song, Blanco busted out his pair of rhythmic spoons for a very ... unique solo.

If you didn't know ... Blanco's known for playing spoons as part of the signature sound he calls 'Trailer Trap.' The guy even taught a spoons class for CMA's Summer Music Camp.

Blanco's hit, "The Git Up," blew up in both rap and country music, and led to the viral TikTok challenge.