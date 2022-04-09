Jack White Proposes and Marries Girlfriend During Detroit Concert

Proposes and Marries Her the Same Night!!!

Jack White is an impatient man ... he proposed to his girlfriend and then married her. That's not unusual, except that he did both the same night, in the middle of his concert!!!

The famed rocker was performing in Detroit Friday night, when he summoned his GF, Olivia Jean, onto the stage for a White Stripes "Hotel Yorba" duet.

White, ring in hand, popped the question. Olivia said yes, and then Jack inquired of the crowd, "It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?"

Jack's parents, bandmates and an officiant then did their thing, and poof ... Jack and Olivia were hitched!!!

Loved the officiant ... "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life." Sound familiar?

Detroit's own Jack White rocked the National Anthem like only Jack White can. pic.twitter.com/dB4DpRBWdB — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 8, 2022 @tigers

Jack's done this before ... this is his third marriage.