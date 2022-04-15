DaBaby Sends Well-Wishes to Trespasser He Shot

DaBaby's feeling good about not using lethal force while thwarting that intruder on his property, and he's even sending well-wishes to the man as he recovers from the shooting.

As we reported, the rapper says he was defending himself and his home when he opened fire on an intruder he says scaled a wall on his North Carolina compound.

Now, DaBaby's cheekily wishing the trespasser the best, saying ... "Chose not to take a n***a life the other day & it felt great.👍🏾 Buddy ain't deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don't bring ya ass back💥"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

DaBaby's message seems to reference a scene -- starring Cam'ron and Wood Harris -- in the 2002 cult classic film "Paid in Full" ... produced by Jay-Z and Dame Dash.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the Platinum-selling rapper exchanged words with the trespasser before shooting him in the leg ... and then called 911. He had a pretty wild convo with the operator, pressing cops to come get the man, who was in the background screaming in pain.

Play video content