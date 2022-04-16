'Who's Conor Benn Fought?' Chris van Heerden Gunning To Hand UK Star 1st Loss

Play video content TMZSports.com

Boxer Chris van Heerden is fighting undefeated rising star, Conor Benn, in the U.K. Saturday afternoon ... but the vet isn't content with being Benn's 21st victim, he's looking to shock the the boxing world and emerge victorious.

TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old van Heerden (28-2-1-1, 12 KO's) in Los Angeles days before he hopped on a plane and headed across the pond for one of the toughest matchups in his long career.

We asked Chris if he felt confident he'd beat Benn.

"Hell yeah, man. You know what, we're goin' to Manchester, I know we're going to a hostile crowd. I'm excited," Chris says.

"We're talking about 20,000 people in the AO Arena. I'm going to London with one thing on my mind and that's to get the victory. I want to upset him, you know? Conor Benn 20-0."

Benn -- who was born in London -- is only 25 years old. He's ranked 5th in the welterweight division. There's been talk of him being ready to take on the likes of Terence Crawford and Errol Spence. Conor is also the son of former champ, Nigel Benn.

In the week leading up to the fight, Conor has talked about being ready to face the top fighters in the division ... but Chris -- the first southpaw CB will fight -- believes Benn hasn't faced any tough competition thus far.

"Who has he fought? Who has he fought? He hasn't really fought anybody, but much respect. I've gotta task on my hands that I know I can successfully accomplish so we're going to bring the heat to the UK."

How does he see himself getting his arm raised?