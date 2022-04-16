Belal Muhammad's Gunning To Hand Khamzat Chimaev First Ever Loss

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC contender Belal Muhammad says Khamzat Chimaev proved he's the real deal in his battle with bonafide title contender Gilbert Burns ... and now the 6th ranked welterweight says he's aiming to be the man who ruins Borz's undefeated record.

"[Khamzat] fought with the #2 guy in the world in his 11th fight, so I think we learned how tough he is. I still think he's a great fighter and a great challenge for me, cause he's still undefeated now. I want to take his '0.'"

Of course, Chimaev fought Burns at UFC 273 ... and won by unanimous decision. The fight was great -- a Fight Of The Year candidate.

It was the first time Khamzat was pushed in a fight. In fact, in his first four UFC fights, Khamzat was only hit one time.

But, Burns landed over 100 strikes ... and many were big, heavy shots.

33-year-old Muhammad -- who hasn't lost since January 2019 -- is set to face #5 welterweight, Vicente Luque, Saturday at UFC Fight Night.

And, Belal says watching GB and KC perform made him want to push himself.

"That fight was amazing, it was a great back and forth war and it just made me wanna level up," Muhammad says, adding, "Later, I hopped on the treadmill, I started jogging five miles right away while the main event was still on. I was like, 'alright now I know what I need to do.'"

We also talked to Luque ... and like Belal, he says the Khamzat and Gilbert fight has him pumped up and ready to go!