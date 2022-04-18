USC Recruit Reportedly Shot Multiple Times During House Party Shooting In Las Vegas

Aaliyah Gayles -- USC basketball recruit and no. 8 ranked player in the 2022 class -- was reportedly shot multiple times after gunshots rang out at a house party this weekend in Las Vegas.

The incident occurred around 11:15 PM in North Las Vegas on Saturday according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The paper reports 4 people were hit, including the 18-year-old hoops star ... who had two emergency surgeries Sunday morning.

Details surrounding the shooting are currently unclear.

Her father, Dwight, went to social media to ask for prayers for his daughter, writing, "I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas."

"I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all 💔 true warrior."

Gayles is a McDonald All-American from Spring Valley High School -- the first Vegas player to make the exclusive squad since 2010.

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3/.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game this past season and led the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state tournament.

Gayles is ranked #8 in ESPN's class of 2022 ... and committed to USC last August.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN.

"I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."