Johnny Depp Waves Out of Car Window on Way To Court, Similar To Michael Jackson

Here's Johnny Depp ripping a page from Michael Jackson's book ... cracking a window and waving to cameras and fans on his way into court.

Johnny appeared to be in good spirits Wednesday morning as he pulled up to a courthouse in Fairfax, VA for his second day of testimony in his defamation case against Amber Heard ... rolling down his SUV window and flashing a thumb up from the back seat.

The hand gestures out the car window are very reminiscent of MJ ... remember, during Michael's criminal trial way back in 2009, he cracked his SUV window from the back seat and flashed a peace sign to a sea of paparazzi.

Johnny was also bumping reggae music as he hopped out of his ride in a suit and strode into the courthouse ... where his ensuing testimony included some shocking claims against Amber.