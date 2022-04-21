Coi Leray Dismisses Erica Banks, Champions 'Trendsetter' Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Coi Leray is maintaining she indeed "sets trends" ... despite the heavily scrutinized first-week sales of her album, "Trendsetter."

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Big Purr" rapper outside Gunna's 420 party for his Wunnaland cannabis strain last night in Hollywood, and considering how many rap pundits have been throwing shots at the upstart artist, she's taking everything in stride.

Coi tells us she's only seen positive reviews and reactions, and insists her record ranks as a "great debut album." She also alluded to her massive social media following (6 million on Instagram, 9.5 million on TikTok) being the main reason fans and critics thought she'd post bigger stats.

The project has heavy-hitting features from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Lil Durk and H.E.R. – and the deluxe version could potentially feature Antonio Brown, who also just released his first album and makes a cameo midway through the interview.

The New Jersey-bred rapper's debut has been a major point of contention after Billboard reported it only sold 9,000 units in its first week.

Coi has clarified her team's reports show a bigger number, but not by much.

No baby, I sold 11.5k and charted #89 on the Billboard hot100 😍🤪💖🌎😍 thanks for everything tho 😘😘😘 https://t.co/rQk3Pt8sbY — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) April 18, 2022 @coi_leray

She also addressed the subliminal jabs 1501 Certified Ent. artist Erica Banks punched in her direction earlier this week ... when she claimed Nicki Minaj (who features on "Blick, Blick!" with Coi) only records songs with girls who "can't rap."

While Coi tells TMZ Hip Hop the Texas rapper may regret her comments down the line, she doesn't have any f*cks to give, not even in her furry tote bag.