Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Back Home W/ Baby Girl After Twin's Tragic Death
4/21/2022 1:55 PM PT
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez and their newborn baby girl are back home with their family ... and the couple is giving thanks for all the support and sympathy they received after the tragic death of their twin son.
"Home sweet home," CR7 said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us."
The Manchester United superstar shared earlier this week that their baby son had tragically passed away.
Fans across the world showed support for the couple immediately after news of the tragedy hit -- including on Tuesday, when fans at the Man U vs. Liverpool game gave a minute-long applause to pay tribute to the soccer superstar and his family.
👏👏👏— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 19, 2022 @beINSPORTS_EN
A classy gesture from both Liverpool and Man United fans who briefly unite to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. #beINPL #LIVMUN
Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/NRYe31nXnO pic.twitter.com/DzHiR7gfhM
"We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures," Ronaldo added in his post Thursday. "Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family."
"Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻"
Ronaldo previously stated the birth of their baby girl is helping them get through the challenging time ... saying, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."