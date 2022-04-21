Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 96th Birthday, Tributes from Prince William and Kate

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 96th Birthday!!! Tributes from Kate and William

4/21/2022 6:50 AM PT
Getty

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating another trip around the sun ... taking a spin around town for her 96th birthday!!!

SplashNews.com

THE Queen was spotted riding p-side to visit her horses ...  she's hanging at her Sandringham estate -- where her birthday celebration rolls on.

Shutterstock Premier

Btw, her late husband, Prince Philip, loved Sandringham estate and the Queen as well ... she loves her ponies ... posing majestically with two of them recently -- then again, every pose is majestic by definition, right?

Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton called her an inspiration ... just before they were seen visiting Disasters Emergency Committee HQ in London.

Speaking of Prince William and Kate, they seemed unphased by Prince Harry's explosive interview ... just hours before.

Queen Elizabeth II Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Queen Elizabeth II -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Harry sat down with Hoda Kotb on 'Today' and when Hoda asked about reuniting with his brother William and his dad Charles, the Prince deflected and never answered. It's clearly a sign of a continuing rift if not a total break in the relationships.

Shutterstock Premier

Despite all the drama ... the Queen's enjoying her 96th ... HBD Queen🎉

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later