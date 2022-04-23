Stars Going Green Bikinis ... Happy Earth Week!
Stars Going Green (BIKINIS) Happy Earth Week
4/23/2022 12:30 AM PT
It's always important to take care of our home planet ... not just during Earth Week ... by going green, conserving water, and trying to reduce our carbon footprint, so we whipped up some stars in green swimsuits to raise your awareness.
Yes, California is a green state, so most celebs put their best (green) thumb forward, and for celebs like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande ... well you can always count on them for repping their itsy bitsy teenie weenie green bikinis.
So, when you're done doing your recycling, preserve your energy and scour through our gallery of stars who make green a GO!