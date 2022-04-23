Keke Palmer Describes Overzealous Fan Invading Her Space, 'No Means No'

Keke Palmer says she politely declined to take a photo with an overzealous fan -- but even when the message was clear ... still had her personal space violated.

The actress detailed an upsetting story on social media Saturday, describing how a girl kept pressing her for a pic ... but apparently wouldn't take no for an answer, and hit record instead when she got denied.

If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 23, 2022 @KekePalmer

To that KP writes, "No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex. I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will."

She adds, "If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon." Unfortunately for celebs, this is true -- if you're out in public, you're fair game for anyone with a camera ... even if it feels invasive, like this clearly did.

Keke further addressed it on IG ... "Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still performing. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs."

She goes on to explain boundaries are hard for people who defer to people-pleasing or who don't want to steer into conflict -- which she says isn't a good practice, but a real struggle.

Here's the fascinating thing about this ... Keke has very publicly dealt with this exact sort of issue before, albeit in a much more insidious setting -- at least based on what she claimed.

You'll recall ... she accused Trey Songz of "sexual intimidation" after he allegedly coerced her to be in a music video of his against her will -- to the point she claims she had to hide in a closet from him ... something Trey later downplayed and seemingly denied on social media.

