Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Putting Cigarette Out on Her, Courtroom Audio

Play video content

In what is just another chapter in the toxic relationship that was Johnny Depp and Amber Heard -- new audio accuses Johnny of using Amber as his personal ashtray.

The audio was played Monday in court -- day 4 of Depp's testimony. You hear Amber say, "Put your f--king cigarettes out on someone else ... you f***** have consequences for your actions."

While there is no visual evidence in this instance, Amber Heard's lawyer pointed out the fact that Johnny doesn't deny burning her with a cig. In the audio, he simply responds, "shut up, fat*ss".

During the cross-examination Depp denied ever throwing a cig at Heard or using her to put one out ... He said, "I think that was a grossly exaggerated moment by Ms. Heard".

Play video content

This is the latest damning claim to come from the ongoing trial. Amber's lawyer played another audio clip, where Amber says ... "After you beat the sh*t out of me then a week later you show up at my doorstep."

As you know, Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming she lied when she accused him of physically abusing her ... Amber is countersuing for $100 mil for defamation, claiming he coordinated a smear campaign against her.

Play video content 4/19/22

Last week, JD kicked off his testimony by saying he'd never hit Amber -- despite her claims -- and that he was there in court seeking the truth, no matter what.