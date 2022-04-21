Johnny Depp Goes Off on Amber Heard in Video Shown in Court, Smashes Up Kitchen

Play video content

Johnny Depp's infamous kitchen rampage against Amber Heard was just played in court ... and the video shows him slamming cabinets, pouring wine and going "crazy" in his words.

The actor's testimony rolled on Thursday for the third day, with footage Amber secretly recorded in their kitchen shown to the jury.

You hear Johnny swearing as he slams and kicks kitchen cabinets and drawers, then grabs a wine glass as Amber asks questions over what has him so upset ... "Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so. You wanna see crazy? I'll give you crazy. Here's your crazy. All your crazy."

Depp smashes a glass in the middle of his rant and caps it off by pouring a big glass of wine before noticing the device recording him ... leading to an apparent scuffle.

Johnny was asked about the video in court and said, "Being illegally recorded by your chosen other is quite fitting with the rest of the photographs" ... seemingly referencing the other exhibits presented in court.

Depp admitted to assaulting "a couple of cabinets" but said he did not hit Amber during the incident.

Johnny was also asked about pouring himself a "mega pint" of red wine ... but he said it was just a "large" glass.