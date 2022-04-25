'Rust' Armorer Says She Just 'F****d Up' Whole Career Minutes After Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the woman in charge of maintaining and supplying weapons on the set of "Rust" was clearly feeling some level of responsibility for what happened, as evidenced by newly released police bodycam.

In the footage, taken on the set of "Rust" just minutes after the shooting, you see a somber Gutierrez tell cops she was the film's armorer, followed by, "Or at least I was" before telling another officer, "Welcome to the worst day of my life."

A female cop accompanies Gutierrez to the restroom, she mutters, "I can't believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun. That's so f****d."

The camera continues to record as Gutierrez asks the cops if she can be taken to a squad car away from her coworkers, as she seems to be embarrassed, before saying, "I just want to get the f*** out of here and never show my face in this industry again."

Gutierrez, who was trained as an armorer by her dad, Thell Reed, tells the officer, "I'm the only female armorer in the game and I just f****d up my whole entire career." She later refers to herself as a "f*****g failure."

The footage is among hours released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff on Monday, including bodycam taken of Alec Baldwin concerned for Halyna Hutchins. As we reported, Hutchins died from a gunshot wound sustained when what was supposed to be a prop gun fired a real bullet.