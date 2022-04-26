HBO Defends 'Winning Time' Amid Criticism ... Show Did 'Extensive Factual Research'

Jerry West might not want to hold his breath waiting on an apology from HBO ... 'cause the network is defending the controversial 'Winning Time' show and standing firmly with its "talented creators."

The show has been under serious scrutiny since it debuted in March -- with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and, most recently, Jerry West, completely trashing the validity of what happens in each episode ... claiming a lot of it is straight-up not true.

But, HBO -- which had previously stayed silent on the public outcry -- released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday ... and the network didn't hold back.

"HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes," the network said in the statement.

"'Winning Time' is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen."

Of course, Quincy Isaiah -- who plays Magic -- pointed out to TMZ Sports earlier this month that the show clearly says that events in the show might have been dramatized ... and he meant no malice while doing his job.