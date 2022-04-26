Rick Ross Relives Days Of Stealing Cadillac Emblems

... Here's How We Did It

Rick Ross is gearing up for his massive self-titled car and bike show and he has an interesting way of promoting it -- talking about auto theft, or at least auto parts theft.

While giving fans a tour of his extensive collection of whips, he stumbled upon his Cadillac Executive Series limousine aka his "Baby Lac" ... which prompted a drive down memory lane.

According to Rozay, when he was a kid, before he was a Maybach man, he would steal – and collect – Cadillac emblems from cars he would come across.

He then paints the picture of elementary school-aged children rocking Caddy necklaces as he proceeds to give a convincing demonstration on how to successfully swipe the hood ornament.

Play video content

Rozay's "Car & Bike Show" is just weeks away from its May 21 date on his own 'Promise Land' Georgia estate.

The "Rich Forever" mogul has already teased an extremely rare El Camino, and old school Chevy Suburban and even an Army camouflage-colored tank complete with Louis Vuitton bucket seats.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.