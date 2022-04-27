Drake Cleared in Chris Brown's No Guidance Lawsuit

Chris Brown and Drake's mega-hit "No Guidance" is under legal fire from a pair of songwriters who claim that track ripped off one of their recordings, but they've cut Drake a break ... dropping him from the case.

Songwriters Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine voluntarily dismissed Drake from their lawsuit, leaving Breezy and Sony Music Entertainment as the remaining defendants ... according to Billboard.

'Guidance' is actually a Chris track -- featuring Drake -- from the 2019 album "Indigo."

TMZ broke the story ... Cooper and Valentine filed the original lawsuit in October 2021, claiming they had a meeting with a Cash Money A&R and insisting the hit song was lifted from another track called "I Love Your Dress."