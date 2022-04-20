Drake Granted Restraining Order Over Woman Who Wished Death on Him

Drake can rest a little easier for the next few years, now that a judge has granted his request to prevent an allegedly deranged fan from contacting him or his family.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop ... Drake's attorneys, Larry Stein and Ashley Yeargan, were in court for Tuesday's hearing, which ended with the judge approving a 3-year restraining order.

The alleged stalker was not in court, but will be served the order. As we reported, Drake's been dealing with this woman for a while now -- she was arrested for trespassing at his Hollywood Hills estate in 2017, and she even attempted to file a $4 billion defamation suit against him ... as if the Certified Lover Boy was the one harassing her.

The court determined the woman was "given timely and proper notice" to give her side of the story – for instance, explaining the email she allegedly sent Drake, saying "put a bullet through your head now bitch."