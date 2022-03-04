Drake Seeks Protection From Alleged Stalker He Says Wants Him Dead

Drake is seeking court-ordered protection from a woman he claims keeps showing up at his home and wishing death upon him.

The rapper's lawyer, Larry Stein, beelined it to court for a temporary restraining order ... to protect Drake and his family from a 29-year-old woman he claims has been harassing him for years.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake claims the woman was arrested at his Hidden Hills estate back in April 2017 and convicted of trespassing, but that's just the tip of the iceberg ... Drake says the woman has threatened his life as well as the lives of his family members.

It's scary ... in the docs, Drake's lawyer says the woman sent him emails last month where she says Drake should "put a bullet through your head now bitch."

Champagne Papi claims the woman's been trying to track him down by filing a $4 billion defamation case against him and seeking a restraining order of her own ... and he says he's suffering emotional distress and fearing for his and his family's safety as a result of her "harassment and obsession with me."