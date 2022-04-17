Chris Brown Says Woman Keeps Standing in Front of His Home, Cops Called

Chris Brown has got more woman troubles ... but TMZ has learned, this time it's not of his doing.

LAPD sources tell us ... Chris is having an issue with a woman who keeps showing up at his San Fernando Valley home. Two weeks ago police were called because she would not leave. By the time cops arrived, she had skedaddled.

We're told, the next two days someone called the cops saying Chris needed a welfare check ... but police knew it was BS.

The drama didn't stop there ... our sources say, CB's security called the police again last week because the same woman returned to Chris' home and got into a screaming match with his security.

We've learned, police ended up taking an incident report because there was no crime ... but they wanted to document what went down. They were told the woman in question had been seen on the street by the singer's gate around 10 times.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Chris has had unwanted visitors at his home.

Play video content KTTV Fox 11

Remember ... Chris had a yard sale at his home a few years back ... wonder if anyone got any crazy ideas when he made his address public.