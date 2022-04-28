Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Top NFL Draft Prospect Ikem Ekwonu Gunnin' To Buy New Condo With Rookie Contract

4/28/2022 7:00 AM PT
Forget jewelry, cars and fancy booze ... top NFL draft prospect Ikem Ekwonu tells TMZ Sports he's gunnin' to buy a dope new pad as the first big purchase with his rookie money!!

The former N.C. State offensive lineman -- who's projected to be a top-five pick on Thursday night in Las Vegas -- says once the cash hits his bank account following the draft, he'll be looking to spend some of it on a new place.

"I'll find a nice place to stay," "Ickey" told us out in Vegas on Wednesday night. "Apartment, condo -- something."

Ekwonu will certainly have a lot of grandiose homes to choose from when the shopping begins ... because, after all, top-five picks in the draft make around $30 million on their initial deals.

As for where Ekwonu will be buying the land -- no one's sure yet ... some experts have him going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at #1 overall, and some have him going to the Houston Texans at #3.

Ekwonu, though, tells us he's got no preference for where he wants to end up -- but he did say he wouldn't mind blocking for Trevor Lawrence in the fall!

