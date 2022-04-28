Top NFL Draft Prospect Ikem Ekwonu Gunnin' To Buy New Condo With Rookie Contract

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget jewelry, cars and fancy booze ... top NFL draft prospect Ikem Ekwonu tells TMZ Sports he's gunnin' to buy a dope new pad as the first big purchase with his rookie money!!

The former N.C. State offensive lineman -- who's projected to be a top-five pick on Thursday night in Las Vegas -- says once the cash hits his bank account following the draft, he'll be looking to spend some of it on a new place.

"I'll find a nice place to stay," "Ickey" told us out in Vegas on Wednesday night. "Apartment, condo -- something."

Ikem Ekwonu runs a 4.97 40-yard dash!



That’s a 6-foot-4, 310-pound man running a sub-5 40. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Bz1JNLTVxL — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 4, 2022 @RCorySmith

Ekwonu will certainly have a lot of grandiose homes to choose from when the shopping begins ... because, after all, top-five picks in the draft make around $30 million on their initial deals.

As for where Ekwonu will be buying the land -- no one's sure yet ... some experts have him going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at #1 overall, and some have him going to the Houston Texans at #3.