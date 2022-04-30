Jonathan Rhys Meyers Sells Hollywood Hills Home ... For Way Over Asking

For Way Over Asking

Jonathan Rhys Meyers just unloaded one of his homes in Los Angeles ... and he got way more than he was looking for.

Our real estate sources tell us the actor sold his estate in the Hollywood Hills this week for $2,350,000 ... which is $500k more than the $1.85 million listing price.

Jonathan bought the mid-century style home way back in 2007 for just under $1.6 million and last month he put it on the market.

The place is 1,679 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ... featuring an open floor plan with exposed steel beams and floor-to-ceiling windows opening up to the lagoon pool.

We're told Jonathan sold the home in part because his family is looking to spend more time abroad this summer ... and let's face it, he's gonna make a HUGE profit.

Jonathan's got another home in Malibu ... where one of his neighbors is suing him for trespassing. Unclear if he plans to sell that place too.