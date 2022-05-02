Adrian Peterson Won't Face Charges In Dom. Violence Case

Huge break for Adrian Peterson ... TMZ Sports has learned the future Hall of Famer will not face charges in his domestic violence case.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Peterson had a City Attorney hearing in Los Angeles on April 29 -- but the former Minnesota Vikings running back and prosecutors met beforehand to resolve the matter.

We're told prosecutors declined to criminally charge Peterson ... and Adrian agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next 6 months.

It's a huge deal for A.P. -- because, as we previously reported, he could have been hit with misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in an altercation on a plane with his wife on Super Bowl Sunday back in February.

You'll recall, Peterson was thrown in jail after cops say Ashley Brown Peterson sustained a small mark on her hand following the alleged incident.

Peterson had denied ever getting physical with her -- saying, "We just had a disagreement."

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office declined to charge the 36-year-old with a felony just days after the arrest ... but kicked the case over to the L.A. City Attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.