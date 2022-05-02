Ulta Sends Out Kate Spade Email, Mistakenly References Designer's Suicide

Ulta is under fire after emailing out a promotion that collabs with Kate Spade ... one that refers to the fashion designer's tragic death.

People on Ulta's mailing list were shocked Sunday when a message came to their inbox saying "Come hang with Kate Spade" ... as you know, Spade hanged herself in 2018.

The Internet is going after the beauty company full bore ... with many wondering who the hell QC's stuff that goes out.

I cannot believe I got this email today. Is this some kind of sick joke? How insensitive and absolutely tone deaf. Apparently nobody in marketing at Ulta remembers how Kate Spade died. Disgusting. @ultabeauty #suicideawareness #stopthestigma #katespade pic.twitter.com/L7jsqQcoWc — Tracy Vinton (@tracy_vinton) May 2, 2022 @tracy_vinton

Not surprisingly ... customers and even some ex-employees are calling for a boycott.

Play video content JUNE 2018 TMZ.com

As we reported, Spade was found dead in her NYC apartment in 2018 -- her body was found by her housekeeper. She left a note behind for her daughter, telling the 13-year-old it wasn't her fault.

We reached out to Ulta for comment ... so far, no word back.