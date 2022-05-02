Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ulta Sends Out Kate Spade Email, Mistakenly References Designer's Suicide

Ulta, Kate Spade New Promo Sparks Anger Online ... Mistakenly References Spade's Suicide

5/2/2022 9:50 AM PT
Ulta is under fire after emailing out a promotion that collabs with Kate Spade ... one that refers to the fashion designer's tragic death.

People on Ulta's mailing list were shocked Sunday when a message came to their inbox saying "Come hang with Kate Spade" ... as you know, Spade hanged herself in 2018.

The Internet is going after the beauty company full bore ... with many wondering who the hell QC's stuff that goes out.

Not surprisingly ... customers and even some ex-employees are calling for a boycott.

As we reported, Spade was found dead in her NYC apartment in 2018 -- her body was found by her housekeeper. She left a note behind for her daughter, telling the 13-year-old it wasn't her fault.

We reached out to Ulta for comment ... so far, no word back.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.

