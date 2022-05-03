Master P Says 52nd Birthday Party Was Most Special, and His First Ever

52nd Bday Party Was My First Ever!!!

Play video content

No Limit Records mogul and businessman Master P recently had his first-ever birthday party at 52 years of age, and he's stopping by "TMZ Hip Hop" to run down the festivities.

The music icon -- who's spent over half his life building an empire -- explained why birthday parties just weren't a thing for him his entire life, but says all that changed this weekend.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Thousands of fans packed the Smoothie King Center in NOLA as P was surrounded by plenty of famous friends ... and a humongous birthday cake shaped like a golden NL army tank.

Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Juvenile and the No Limit Records roster were all on deck to help The Colonel celebrate.

Play video content

The funny thing is ... last time Master P was almost thrown a birthday party, it didn't go so well. He abandoned a live flash mob before they could finish their routine!

Thankfully, things went much smoother this time around ... and you can tell from his chat with the "TMZ Hip Hop" crew that he was really moved by the whole event.

Make sure to catch the full Master P interview on Tuesday's episode of "TMZ Hip Hop," because he also gets into squashing beef with Kodak Black, his new charity supporting mental health awareness ... and has a hilarious reaction to his son Romeo Miller's twin popping up on our show. 😂

Here's where you can watch if you're in the following cities:

New York: 11 PM MY9 (WWOR)

Los Angeles: 2:30 PM FOX11 (KTTV)

Chicago: 12 AM FOX32 (WFLD)

Philly: 12 AM FOX29 (WTXF)

Dallas: 12:30 PM FOX4 (KDFW)

Houston: 12:30 PM FOX26 (KRIV), 10 PM MY20 (KTXH)

Washington, DC: 12 AM FOX5 (WTTG), 6:30 PM FOX5 PLUS (WDCA)

Seattle: 11:30 PM FOX13 (KCPQ)

Phoenix: 11:30 PM FOX10 (KSAZ)

Minneapolis: 11:30 PM FOX9 (KMSP)