Master P Says He Wants To Be Lakers' Next Coach, Bring Shaq As Assistant

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P isn't giving up on his NBA coaching dreams just yet -- the rap legend tells TMZ Sports if Jeanie Buss hires him as the team's next head coach, he guarantees they'll win a championship.

Remember, P was campaigning to join the New Orleans Pelicans' staff last season ... even hiring an agent in an attempt to secure an interview.

The mogul didn't land the gig, but now that there's an open spot at the head of the Lakers' bench ... he wants owner, Jeanie Buss, to look his way.

"Bring me in, I can help get us some W's."

The rap icon said he's not used to seeing the Lakers like this -- having witnessed Hall of Fame players such as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant win 5 titles during their careers.

P says he has a plan to get the Purple and Gold back on track ... and it starts with bringing in Shaquille O' Neal to be one of his assistants.

"They need some alpha males over there," P said. "Cant get nothing bigger than me. If you want to win, bring me in."

"I'll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don't know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can't see another team like that."

P knows his hoop -- the guy almost made an NBA team back in the '90s ... and has experience coaching Bulls star DeMar DeRozan at the AAU level.