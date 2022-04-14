Lamar Odom Says Lakers Need To Hire Phil Jackson As Next Head Coach

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lamar Odom says if the Lakers want to win a title next season, they need to hit up an old friend and hire the Zen Master himself -- Phil Jackson!!

Remember, last time TMZ Sports spoke with Odom about his beloved Purple & Gold, he thought they could still turn things around and win it all ... but unfortunately for his prediction, L.A. was eliminated from the playoffs last week.

Odom tells us the biggest reason for the Lakers' struggles this season is because the team didn't spend enough time playing together due to injuries to several key players.

"They needed more time," Odom said. "Anthony Davis missed damn near half the year. They just needed time together to bond, but they'll be back next year."

"It'll be LeBron's 20th year next year, so I look forward to see how that's going to go."

Odom -- who won back-to-back rings with the Lakers during his career -- believes the team should keep the guys currently on the roster ... but a new coach can help bring success back to the franchise.

"I think they need to keep the same core intact," Odom said. "Just taking new demands from somebody else. New coach. New direction from someone else.

"It's hard to coach LeBron this far along in his career because he's so advanced mentally."

Despite the daunting challenge of coaching LBJ, Odom tells us the one person who can handle it is Jackson ... who led the Lakers to 5 NBA titles in his career.

"Phil Jackson, I know can coach LeBron with the triangle offense," Odom said. "I think that would keep [LeBron] around a little longer. Preserve him a little longer."

"I would love for Phil Jackson to be the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers."

LO told us if the Lakers hired Phil [Jackson] as their next coach, they will win the NBA championship next season.

"If he was to come back and coach the Lakers, I think the Lakers would be the pick -- the fan-favorite."

There's more -- Lamar tells us he's officially making his way to the Metaverse via his very own "Baller Heads Club" NFT collection.

We're told members of the community will have the opportunity to win awesome rewards -- meet and greets with LO and other NBA players, signed gear ... and even three $5,000 scholarships will be given away as well.

Lamar says he saw it as an interesting way to give back -- with a percentage of earnings going to charity each month as well.