Mets Vs. Braves Security Guard Plunked In Head By Foul Ball, Thankfully 'Doing Fine'
Mets Vs. Braves Security Guard Plunked In Head By Foul Ball ... Thankfully 'Doing Fine'
5/4/2022 11:16 AM PT
12:01 PM PT -- A rep for the Mets tells us the guard is thankfully OK ... and has resumed his post near the dugout.
A Citi Field security guard was forced to leave a game on Wednesday afternoon ... after he was drilled on the top of the head by a towering foul ball.
The scary moment just happened in the second inning of the Mets vs. Braves game in New York ... when Atlanta catcher, Travis D'Arnaud, hit a pitch way into the air down the third-base line.
A Citi Field security guard was hit directly on the head with a Travis d'Arnaud foul pop pic.twitter.com/UIBTnn4Ri7— SNY (@SNYtv) May 4, 2022 @SNYtv
As the ball was coming down in foul ground, though, a security guard couldn't track it -- and it ended up plunking him.
The ball hit the man so hard, D'Arnaud visibly winced at the sight.
The guard rubbed his head and appeared to be dazed -- and just seconds later, he left his post with a stadium official.
Unclear if he suffered significant injuries ... we've reached out to the Mets for comment on the situation, but so far, no word back yet.
Originally Published -- 11:16 AM PT