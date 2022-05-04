Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mets Vs. Braves Security Guard Plunked In Head By Foul Ball, Thankfully 'Doing Fine'

5/4/2022 11:16 AM PT
UPDATE

12:01 PM PT -- A rep for the Mets tells us the guard is thankfully OK ... and has resumed his post near the dugout.

A Citi Field security guard was forced to leave a game on Wednesday afternoon ... after he was drilled on the top of the head by a towering foul ball.

The scary moment just happened in the second inning of the Mets vs. Braves game in New York ... when Atlanta catcher, Travis D'Arnaud, hit a pitch way into the air down the third-base line.

As the ball was coming down in foul ground, though, a security guard couldn't track it -- and it ended up plunking him.

The ball hit the man so hard, D'Arnaud visibly winced at the sight.

The guard rubbed his head and appeared to be dazed -- and just seconds later, he left his post with a stadium official.

Unclear if he suffered significant injuries ... we've reached out to the Mets for comment on the situation, but so far, no word back yet.

Originally Published -- 11:16 AM PT

