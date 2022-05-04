Mets Vs. Braves Security Guard Plunked In Head By Foul Ball ... Thankfully 'Doing Fine'

A Citi Field security guard was forced to leave a game on Wednesday afternoon ... after he was drilled on the top of the head by a towering foul ball.

The scary moment just happened in the second inning of the Mets vs. Braves game in New York ... when Atlanta catcher, Travis D'Arnaud, hit a pitch way into the air down the third-base line.

A Citi Field security guard was hit directly on the head with a Travis d'Arnaud foul pop pic.twitter.com/UIBTnn4Ri7 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 4, 2022 @SNYtv

As the ball was coming down in foul ground, though, a security guard couldn't track it -- and it ended up plunking him.

The ball hit the man so hard, D'Arnaud visibly winced at the sight.

The guard rubbed his head and appeared to be dazed -- and just seconds later, he left his post with a stadium official.

Unclear if he suffered significant injuries ... we've reached out to the Mets for comment on the situation, but so far, no word back yet.