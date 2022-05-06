Blac Chyna Suspect in Battery Investigation ... Allegedly Kicked Woman in Stomach

Blac Chyna is under criminal investigation for battery ... and the alleged victim claims BC damaged her phone and kicked her in the stomach.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... Blac Chyna is named as the suspect in a battery report filed Friday, and cops are investigating.

The alleged victim, Sequoya King, tells TMZ ... she and Chyna got into a verbal dispute which turned physical.

King says the alleged incident went down early Friday morning at a bar in Los Angeles ... where King says Chyna took her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground, damaging it. She also claims BC kicked her in the stomach, causing her to fall down.

King says the incident began after Chyna got upset because she believed she was being recorded by people in the bar. King says BC accused her of using her phone to record, an allegation she denied.

According to King ... they got into an argument and Chyna took her phone from her hand and charged at her, kicking her in the stomach. King says Chyna's friends pulled her away and got her into a car.

The battery allegations against Chyna come on the heels of her losing a $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashians, in a trial that focused on the alleged violence BC inflicted on Rob.

Remember ... we caught up with Chyna the day after she lost her suit, and she seemed in good spirits, saying her time in court was fun.