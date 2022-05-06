Cain Velasquez Pens Sweet Happy Birthday Message To Daughter From Jail

Cain Velasquez might be behind bars, but he's still finding a way to let his daughter know he's thinking about her on her birthday ... penning a sweet message to the 13-year-old from jail.

The UFC legend posted the note to his Twitter page on Friday ... while attaching several photos of the father and daughter enjoying past times together.

"Happy 13th birthday Coco!" Velasquez said. "I miss you so much! Te amo mucho."

As part of his note, Velasquez also said he was hoping to be released from jail at a hearing on Friday.

"I hope God grants us the ultimate gift for your birthday," Velasquez said, "for me to be home with you."

Sadly for Velasquez, a judge didn't grant him bail at the hearing ... instead, the matter was continued and pushed back to May 16 -- which means he'll be locked up for at least another 10 days.

Cain Velasquez was back in court today — he has a new bail hearing set for May 16 and his plea hearing was given another continuance until June 10. pic.twitter.com/FP649Ueenh — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 6, 2022 @DamonMartin

The 39-year-old has been behind bars since February ... when he was arrested for allegedly shooting at a man who had been accused of molesting one of his family members.