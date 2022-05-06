DJ Carnage Announces Birth of New Persona 'Gordo' After Retirement

Play video content TMZ Hip Hop

DJ Carnage alarmed his million-strong Instagram following by announcing his retirement -- at just 31 years old -- but instead of saying goodbye, they can say hello ... to Gordo, anyway!!!

He joined us Friday on "TMZ Hip Hop" to officially announce the end of his "Carnage era" and birth of Gordo, his new stage name and persona dedicated to making dance and house music that slaps.

Carnage hinted at a burnout from all his travels, which include doing records with Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga and the late Mac Miller ... just to name a few rap superstars.

He sounds plenty invigorated about his upcoming Gordo transformation, however, citing hip hop, house and even techno as primary influences for his experimentation. Papi Gordo dropped some knowledge on us, regarding the birth of techno, too.

BTW, he's got a bone to pick (playfully, we think) with Drake ... as they both have been vying for the title of the best "Papi" for some time. Naturally, Drizzy came through and doused champagne on the Carnage retirement announcement -- but Gordo fired back while chatting with us.

Day one Carnage fans can take comfort in knowing he's going out with a bang, having announced a batch of farewell dates nationwide.