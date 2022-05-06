First Black Transgender Victoria's Secret Model Gets BBL

The first black transgender Victoria's Secret Model, Emira D’Spain, has just done a little tune-up on herself ... getting a Brazilian butt lift just before summer kicks off.

Emira was in NYC last week where she underwent the minimally invasive BBL, along with liposuction of the abdomen and waist with fat transfers to the butt.

She tells us, she's always been insecure about her lower stomach, especially after dropping 30 lbs, but now, "I finally have the curves I’ve always wanted."

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, who specializes in modern body sculpting techniques tells us Emira had light sedation for the procedure which allows a quicker recovery because she's on the go and doesn't have a lot of time to waste.

We're told the procedure cost Emira around $20k and she's fine with that ... Dr. Neinstein says with diet and exercise she wouldn't be able to achieve the bikini body look she wanted, so this got her over the hump just in time for her next VS photo shoot.

In case you didn't know, back in 2020 Emira became the first Black transgender model to work with Victoria's Secret as a part of their Valentine's Day social campaign.