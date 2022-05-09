Kevin Samuels 911 Call, Woman Desperate to Save His Life

Play video content

It's clear to tell the woman who was with Kevin Samuels at the time of his medical emergency was desperate to save him, and those questioning whether or not foul play was involved in his death should have their answer ... as you can hear in the 911 call.

We've obtained the audio from the call placed Thursday, the woman with Kevin tells the emergency operator she believes Kevin is experiencing an issue with his heart -- possibly an irregular rhythm -- while she continues to perform CPR.

The woman, who identifies herself as a nurse, says it's her first time at Kevin's apartment -- and has trouble giving the 911 operator Kevin's address.

As the call continues, the situation gets more desperate, the caller says he's turning blue -- and asks if the 911 operator can assist in calling his building's front desk and ask if they had an AED in hopes to revive Kevin. However, the front office was closed.

As we reported, Samuels, who was known for the controversial dating advice he gave out on social media, died last week at the age of just 57.