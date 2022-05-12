Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Jet Ski In Cancun, After Pregnancy Announcement

Britney Spears This Baby Can Jet Ski ... Hits The Water in Cancun

5/12/2022 8:29 AM PT
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Jet Ski In Cabo
Britney Spears isn't letting pregnancy stop her from having fun ... hitting the water in Cancun on a jet ski with her fiance.

The two were spotted joyriding down south Monday, crashing through the waves and then taking a walk on the sand. Britney covered up under her lifejacket with a white t-shirt ... so no chance of seeing a possible baby bump. She also kept her mask on, even on the water.

The Cancun trip comes a few weeks after Britney announced she was pregnant in a bizarre post on Instagram. First saying she thought she had a food baby, but then revealing she took a positive pregnancy test.

She wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby..."

Nonetheless, her fiance, Sam Asghari, is certainly along for the ride ... in water and on land.

