NFL Omits Ray Rice From Arian Foster's Jersey Collection Video

The NFL omitted Ray Rice's jersey from a viral video that former Houston Texans star Arian Foster posted on Thursday morning.

In Foster's clip, the ex-running back showed off a bevy of signed, game-worn jerseys that he had accumulated throughout his career.

cleaned my closet yesterday and ran across these. a journey indeed pic.twitter.com/WJh4CWodhF — feeno (@ArianFoster) May 12, 2022 @ArianFoster

However, when the official NFL Twitter account shared Arians' vid, Rice's jersey was edited out of the clip.

Foster noticed the change, and tweeted about it a short time later ... saying, "lmao y'all cut out ray rice."

It's unclear what the league's intentions were with the removal -- it should be pointed out, they also left out a few other jerseys, including former Texans punter Shane Lechler's.

But, it is certainly notable, considering the league's history with Rice. You'll recall, it suspended him indefinitely following his now-infamous elevator attack on his then-fiancee in Atlantic City in 2014, essentially ending the running back's pro football career.