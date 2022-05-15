Justin Bieber Addresses Mass Shooting During Buffalo Concert

Justin Bieber didn't waste any time addressing the mass shooting in Buffalo while performing there this weekend -- right off the bat, he spoke on it ... making for a moving moment.

The singer was in town Saturday as part of his Justice Tour, taking the stage at KeyBank Center just hours after a man allegedly gunned down at least 10 individuals in what clearly appears to be a race-driven attack ... but even amid the bloodbath, JB called for peace.

He posted a few videos showing him talking about the massacre at a few different points in the concert, including right before he took the stage ... where he went into prayer with his team.

After that, Justin went on to perform to a packed house ... full of people who were ecstatic to see him. It sounds like before he dove into any music, though, there too he took a moment to acknowledge the tragedy ... and even called for a moment of silence from the crowd.

As you can hear, there were still a few people hooting and hollering even during this solemn period, and Justin kinda called 'em out in his caption -- asking why they couldn't respect it.

In any case, he wasn't done addressing the shooting ... at another point in his show, he stopped to discuss people's obligation to continue to have conversations about racism ... as a means of stamping out the hatred in some folks' hearts and bringing them to the light.

He's pretty eloquent in his comments here ... and you can tell this is coming straight from the heart. The audience seemed to appreciate him being honest and poignant with them ... but when he actually started singing, they lost it -- per usual.