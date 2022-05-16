Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!
5/16/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this adorable kid turned into a global pop star ... singing, dancing and owning any stage he stepped on ... he was just hangin' at the beach in his diaper, growing up in Tampa, Florida.
This blonde baby first stepped into the spotlight when he was just 7 years old, which may come as no surprise considering he toured with his older brother ... who just so happened to be in one of the most famous boy band groups known to date.
During the early 2000s, this youngster had all of his fans wanting candy!