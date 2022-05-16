Sean McVay's Fiancée Adds Vladimir Putin Toilet Paper To House 'Accents'

Sean McVay's fiancée has taken her disdain for Vladimir Putin to her bathroom ... revealing she just recently added some Putin toilet paper to her house.

Veronika Khomyn, who's been dating McVay -- the L.A. Rams head coach -- for years, showed off the new bath tissue on her social media page on Sunday evening.

The T.P. in her crib now has Putin's face all over it ... and Veronika insinuated there might be more than just one roll -- captioning the photo, "Home accents," with a poop emoji.

Of course, Veronika is from Ukraine and has been one of Putin's biggest detractors since Russia invaded the country in February.

Khomyn initially called the first hours of the conflict "the hardest day I've ever experienced." She and McVay later took the stage at the Critics' Choice Awards in March to pan Putin for starting the war, and praise Ukrainians for their resiliency.

"I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength," Khomyn said at the awards show with McVay by her side. "They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring."

"There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost."