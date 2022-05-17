Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!

It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.

Just like in Tony Hawk Pro Skater, the athletes had to pull off some dope tricks to gain points -- including flips, board slides, 360s, aerials, and grinds -- to unlock the next level.

Rising stars Jake Wooten and Vincent Matheron were up for the challenge ... ripping through the airport's terminal, baggage claim, sitting area and ticker counter.

Skaters Alex Sorgente and Devin Flynn even launched out of the jetway tunnel right onto a ramp on the open and active airstrip.

"Getting to live a video game fantasy I have had my entire life is special," Wooten said. "So, thank you to everyone who was involved in any way this year."

Kareem Campbell -- skateboard star who's known for his "Ghetto Bird" trick -- was also out there reppin' ... just like the Tony Hawk video game he's featured in.