UFC's Lerone Murphy Says He Nearly Died After Terrifying Bicycle Accident

UFC's Lerone Murphy Injured In Bicycle Accident I 'Nearly' Bled Out On Scene

5/18/2022 6:49 AM PT

Lerone Murphy -- an unbeaten UFC fighter -- says he nearly died on Tuesday ... after he suffered a "nasty head wound" in a terrifying bicycle accident.

Murphy says he was pedaling on the road when an oncoming car didn't see him and suddenly made a right turn -- causing a bad accident at a relatively high rate of speed.

Murphy says he injured his head in the collision ... and was bleeding profusely. In fact, the 30-year-old says the wound was so bad -- he "nearly" bled out on the scene.

Thankfully, medical personnel eventually arrived and rushed Murphy to the hospital, where he ultimately survived and took a selfie from his bed.

"Im here still breathing for a greater purpose clearly 🙏🏾💫" Murphy said Wednesday in a social media post.

Of course, this is not the first time Murphy has defied death. The featherweight was shot in the face and neck after leaving a barbershop in the UK in 2013.

Murphy heroically battled back from those injuries -- and earned the nickname "The Miracle" in fighting circles.

Murphy last fought in Oct. 2021, beating Makwan Amirkhani. It's unclear when he'll fight next.

