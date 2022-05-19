Tee-Ball Player Hilariously Dances To Big Pun During Epic Walkout

This will definitely put a smile on your face!!

A youth tee-ball player turned his walk to the batter's box into an all-out dancing sesh -- showing off his moves as Big Pun's "Still Not a Player" blared over the speakers ... and the video is adorable.

The clip is going viral on TikTok ... and once you see it, it's not hard to understand why -- the kid starts strutting his stuff as soon as he steps out of the dugout ... and he's REALLY feeling the classic tune.

The young kid shakes it, drops it low, flails his arms around and does about every other move in the book ... before the music cuts off and a coach intervenes to get him to focus on the game.

The crowd can be heard laughing over what they just witnessed ... and a lot more people get to enjoy it now, too -- it has more than a million views already on the social media platform.

But the best part?? The kid can play, too -- getting back to business and hitting a popup for a single.