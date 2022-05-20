Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Hits Crazy Front Flips At Trampoline Park

Play video content TMZSports.com

Micah Parsons did his best Simone Biles impression at a trampoline park this month -- hitting some insane flips on the mat ... and TMZ Sports has video of it all!!!

The Dallas Cowboys superstar performed the wild tricks on a trip with his toddler son to Altitude Trampoline Park in Dallas ... and you can see clear as day, his All-Pro athleticism on the field definitely translates off of it.

Parsons hit front flips with ease -- and got some SERIOUS air every time he went for the stunts.

The 22-year-old looked like he was having a blast too ... wrestling around and laughing with his young son on the floor.

We're told Micah was super nice to everyone at the place -- and even posed for pics with some people while there.

And, yes, Cowboys fans, his knees and body were just fine when he got done horsing around.