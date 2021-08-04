Dallas Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Buys Mom New House, 'One Goal After Another!'
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Rookie Buys Mom New Home 'One Goal After Another!!!'
8/4/2021 7:20 AM PT
Micah Parsons is quickly checkin' things off his bucket list in 2021 ... first, he got drafted by the Dallas Cowboys -- and now, he's buying his mom a brand new home!!!
The rookie linebacker -- a first-round selection in April's NFL draft -- revealed the huge estate he bought for his mother, Sherese, on Tuesday ... and it looks GORGEOUS!!
Unclear where the property is located -- we're working on it -- but the home is LARGE ... featuring two stories and a ton of big windows.
"One goal after another!!" the 22-year-old said after making the purchase. "Going to be a great year!"
The gesture was so sweet ... Parsons' alma mater, Penn State, gave him an awesome shoutout on Instagram.
"Picture this: You’re 22 years old. You’re a Penn State grad. You were just selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. You finally get the chance to buy your mom a house like you’ve always dreamed to do. Life is good," the school said.
"Proud of you, @_MicahParsons11 👏"
Of course, this was all a big goal of Micah's ... you'll recall, back in the spring, he told BroBible he wanted to buy his mom a new home badly with his first NFL paychecks.
"I moved a lot when I was younger," Parsons said, "and if I could put me and my mother into our own home and have something to call ours, it would be amazing."
First goals of 2021 have been clearly met for Parsons ... next up, Super Bowl ring??