Usain Bolt Clowns Tyreek Hill For Losing Race To Micah Parsons

The hilarious feud between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill is nowhere near dead yet ... the legendary sprinter clowned the NFL player on Sunday, laughing about his effort in a race at the Pro Bowl.

Bolt threw the jabs as he was leaving the Super Bowl on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports he doesn't want to race Hill after he saw the Kansas City Chiefs star drop a sprint to Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons.

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs in a “fastest man” race. Rookie was going all-out.



"He's not ready," Bolt said of Hill. "He got beaten by some linebacker! He ain't ready for this!"

Bolt was giggling as he tossed out the barbs -- and said after watching Tyreek in the Vegas race he's still sublimely confident he'd dust Hill on the track.

"I'm the fastest man in the world," Bolt said. "What do you mean?!"

If you missed it, Hill and Bolt have been trading words about a possible race for months -- with Hill telling us back in November he's so sure he'd beat Bolt, he's willing to put his Super Bowl ring on the line.

Bolt, though, clearly doesn't seem to think Hill is even deserving of his time ... telling us outside of SoFi Stadium the receiver -- and any other NFL player who thinks they're fast -- needs to get "serious" and then call him.