Fivio Foreign, Dave East Salute J. Cole for Still Chasing Basketball Dreams

J. Cole is still keeping his professional basketball dreams alive, and a pair of his rapper/hooper pals are singing his praises.

We got Fivio Foreign and Dave East out in NYC, where they both gave Cole major props for making what they call a dope move ... opting to join the Canadian Elite Basketball League, which tips off this week.

Cole will play guard for the Scarborough Shooting Stars, a club actually co-owned by Nicholas "OVO Niko" Corino, one of Drake's day one business partners ... and he’s already got Drizzy's sports enthusiasm pumping.

The "TMZ Hip Hop" crew, however, wasn't so easily impressed. Not unanimously, at least.

Fivio, who's currently on tour with DreamDoll, noted the Dreamville rapper’s dedication, seeing he played a few games in the Basketball Africa League last year. Cole averaged 1.7 points and rebounds in his 3 games with Patriots BBC — a stat line that made league star Terrell Stoglin call Cole's inclusion in the league “disrespectful.”