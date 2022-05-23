Yolanda Adams Praises Kanye's 'Donda' for Billboard Awards Domination

Play video content TMZ.com

Gospel music royalty Yolanda Adams has nothing but love for Kanye West after he recently cleaned up at the 2022 Billboard Awards with 6 Gospel trophies.

We linked up with Yolanda outside SiriusXM Monday in NYC, and picked her brain about Ye taking home the artist, album and song trophies in both the Top Christian and Top Gospel categories

Despite not having a parental advisory sticker, ‘Donda’ was received as more of a hip hop album, but Yolanda (Billboard's Top Gospel Artist of the Decade in '09) says she loves Ye’s music, even if it doesn't cater to traditional church.

Given his age and longevity, Yolanda feels Ye's pulling in a new generation of young listeners who might not know about his past Gospel synergy -- like his 2004 hit "Jesus Walks," which he and Yolanda performed together that year at the BET Awards.

Yolanda's also putting a spotlight on the church with her role in the new BET+ series "Kingdom Business" -- a scripted drama that goes behind the scenes of the gospel music industry.