Kanye Sued By Pastor For Sampling Sermon in 'Come To Life' on 'Donda'

Kanye West is getting dragged to court over one of his songs on "Donda" ... because a pastor in Texas claims Yeezy sampled his sermon without his permission.

Ye is being sued by Bishop David Paul Moten, who claims Kanye filled out the song "Come To Life" with audio of Moten's own religious speech.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Moten claims his sermon is used for 70 seconds of the 5-minute, 10-second track ... which is more than 20 percent of the song.

Moten says his voice and sermon are used in the song intro and looped throughout the song ... and he says it's the latest example of Kanye and the music industry "willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission."

The pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music ... and he's going after all of them for damages.